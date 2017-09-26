Shooting investigation underway in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A shooting investigation is underway in Huntington.

At approximately 4:35 a.m., Tuesday, officers with the Huntington City Police Department were called to the 600 block of E. Market in regards to a possible shooting. Once there, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. They took that victim to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers have located a suspect and are interviewing the suspect. Meanwhile, more information will be released once the investigation is completed.