FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating a shooting in Fort Wayne that left a 3-month-old injured after a bullet grazed the child’s head.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 say the shooting happened at about 7:45pm yesterday near the intersection of Monroe St. and Congress Ave.

The child was in a car with another child and an adult when the bullets started flying. Its injuries were not life-threatening.

Police say they’re now looking for a “dark (Jeep) Grand Cherokee” in the shooting.