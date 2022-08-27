Shooting Incident Still Under Investigation At Popular Southwest Fort Wayne Bar

By
Michael McIntyre
-
(WOWO News)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Information is still being gathered regarding an overnight shooting incident at a popular Southwest bar.  According to various eyewitness reports from social media, the incident happened shortly after the completion of a concert late Friday Night at Mitchell’s Sports & Neighborhood Grill on West Jefferson Boulevard.  Details are limited regarding cause on the incident, but preliminary reports from the scene have reason to believe the situation involved a man and woman in a likely domestic dispute.

Fort Wayne Police have not released any information regarding the incident at this time.

Stay tuned to WOWO as we will be monitoring for updates.

