Shooting in bar parking lot leaves a man seriously injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot in the parking lot of a bar just west of downtown Fort Wayne.

It started around 3:06 a.m. Sunday morning when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a bar on 2700 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a man lying in the parking lot of the Mambo Room with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. After the victim arrived at the hospital his condition was lowered to life-threatening.

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses that were at the bar when the shooting took place.

Police currently have no suspect information. The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.