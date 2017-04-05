Shipshewana in the running to be named one of the best small Midwest towns

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WOWO): It has always been a tourist attraction, and now a local community is in a competition to be named one of the ten best small towns in the Midwest.

Shipshewana has been named one of 20 finalists in the contest, run by USA Today, for towns with less than 10 thousand people.

Shipshewana, known for attractions like the ice festival, corn maze, theater, buggy rides and more, is in the Top Ten but still has a way to go to beat the other towns in the running.

To cast a vote for the town affectionately known by some as “Shipshe,” click here.