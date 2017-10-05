Shipshewana police asking for help locating missing man

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Police are looking for a man reported missing for the second time in three weeks, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department.

Kyle Anthony Edward Miller was last seen Saturday, Sept. 30 around 4:30 p.m. He was last seen wearing black plaid shorts and a navy blue hoodie with a white undershirt.

Miller is described as a 23-year-old white male, 6’4″ tall and approximately 180 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes, tattoos on his left and right arms, chest and forehead.

Miller is reported to suffer from bipolar disease and schizophrenia. He was last reported missing Sept. 18, but found the same day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shipshewana Police Department at 260-768-4310 or the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department at 260-463-7491.