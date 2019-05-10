Shindigz Place officially open in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Mayor Tom Henry and leaders from Shindigz gathered Friday morning around 10:00 a.m. to officially open the new Shindigz Place on 919 S. Harrison Street in downtown Fort Wayne.

Shindigz is one of the most successful party-supply companies in the United States. This new location is set to bring around 40 to 50 jobs to Fort Wayne at first. Shindigz also expects to bring in 60 to 70 additional jobs within the next couple of years.

RELATED: Shindigz reveals outdoor signage at future Fort Wayne location

Shindigz commemorated the celebration by offering donations to many area organizations including Riverfront Fort Wayne, the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne and Arts United.