Shindigz employees await answers as closure continues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Employees of Shindigz in Fort Wayne are looking for answers nearly one month after the party supply company shut down in what company officials at the time called a “temporary closure.”

Tami Stephan was part of the company’s plant in South Whitley. She tells Fort Wayne’s NBC she and other employees haven’t been told yet when the shutdown will be over, if ever:

“They came into our office and said there was a meeting with the owner and that’s were he tearfully told us he was shutting down. Initially he said it would be temporarily.”

The company announced last month that it was able to pay its employees through the end of 2021 thanks to a philanthropic gift, and that it would be accepting new orders to be processed this month.

Since then, no updates.