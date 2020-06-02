Sheriff Dave Gladieux lawsuit moves to Federal Court

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The lawsuit seeking damages from Allen County Sheriff Dave Gladieux has been moved to Federal Court.

The Journal-Gazette reports that the suit, seeking 300-thousand dollars in damages is being moved to Federal Court because the original suit, which had been pending in Allen Superior Court, alleges that the 4th Amendment rights of the volunteer Gladieux reportedly pushed down, were violated.

It’s common for constitutional cases to be moved from a local court to Federal Court, according to the report. Gladieux has apologized for his actions but says he did not commit battery.

The suit stems from an incident at the 2019 Three Rivers Festival where Gladieux is alleged to have pushed a 15 year old volunteer to the ground while trying to enter a VIP area without a pass. The parents of the volunteer allege Gladieux “smelled of alcohol” at the time. Gladieux said in a statement previously that he did not act in a manner fitting his office.