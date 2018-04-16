Shepherd’s House seeking summer volunteers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Friends of the Shepherd’s House is hosting a volunteer call-out meeting on Saturday, April 21.

The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. at the Shepherd’s House, located at 519 Tennessee Avenue in Fort Wayne. Volunteers are needed for summer events.

“This community has been extraordinary in its support for local veterans,” said Alex Wulpi, Marine Corps veteran and spokesman for Friends of the Shepherds House. “This meeting on Saturday gives community members a chance to help make a difference for local veterans in need by volunteering their time and talents at our fundraising events.”

Friends of the Shepherd’s House is a fundraising coalition that supports the Shepherd’s House.

Since the fundraising campaign began in September, nearly $270,000 has been donated to the house, with is a transitional living facility that helps veterans with addiction issues.

