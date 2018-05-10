Shepherd’s House eyeing expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne shelter for homeless veterans has gone from wondering if they’ll be able to stay open to making expansion plans.

The News-Sentinel reports that the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals will hear a proposal this month to allow the Shepherd’s House to move to the former YWCA building on Spy Run Avenue nearby, allowing them to double their capacity and start serving non-veteran clients through a court-ordered re-entry program.

That would make them less dependent on federal dollars, as they’d be able to receive state funding through the new program.

The shelter, which helps homeless male veterans struggling with addictions, saw an outpouring of public support after the Department of Veterans Affairs cut off a grant to the House last year.

WOWO’s own Penny Pitch effort raised $201,000 last December to help the shelter stay open.