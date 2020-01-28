Shepherd appeals bus stop crash conviction

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WOWO): Alyssa Shepherd will be appealing her conviction for the 2018 bus stop crash that killed 9-year-old Alivia Stahl and 6-year-old twins Mason and Xzavier Ingle.

Shepherd was found guilty of three counts of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and passing a school bus causing injury back in October for the crash that also injured a fourth child. She maintained that she saw that a vehicle was stopped on the side of the road, but did not realize it was a bus picking up children.

Shepherd had originally faced a maximum sentence of 21.5 years in prison but was sentenced in December to 4 years in prison, 3 years of electronic monitoring, and at least 3 years of probation