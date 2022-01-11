Shamanoff to step in as NACS chief takes medical leave

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There’s been a change of leadership at Northwest Allen County Schools.

Superintendent Chris Himsel is taking a leave of absence through the end of the month to deal with health concerns, according to the Journal Gazette, with no further details released. His leave started last month.

The school board Monday night announced that Gloria Shamanoff, who has been Assistant Superintendent since 2000, has stepped in as acting Superintendent.

The board aslo elected Ron Felger as new Board President, replacing Kent Somers, whom some parents had been calling to either resign or step down after his wife made controversial social media comments in regards to state funding. Somers was elected Vice President.