FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): People staying at the Hoosier Inn on West Coliseum Blvd. in Fort Wayne have to find a new place to stay.

Management has forced out the extended-stay motel’s tenants because of an ongoing sewer problem, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The problem is a leak in a sewer line, which had left residents only able to use water during certain times of the day.

The hotel’s owner has until April 22nd to get things fixed. If not, the motel will be condemned.