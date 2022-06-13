Severe Weather Threat Looms For Monday Afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A threat of severe weather is on the minds of many later today. With extremely warm temperatures expected for today and most of this week, the threat of severe thunderstorms loom for the duration of Monday afternoon. Storms are possible across the entire Great Lakes region according to Meteorologist Nick Marusiak with our partners in news at ABC21.

This morning will be quiet although humid. Temperatures warm this afternoon and evening as a ridge spreads over the region. The ridge should inhibit storms initially but the atmosphere is primed for storms locally across the area if there is a trigger or wave of energy passes over our area. The uncertainty with the forecast is whether our area will see a wave or if they develop elsewhere. Severe weather is possible in any wave that does develop, with dangerous wind gusts the primary threat although hail and tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

A lot of uncertainty surrounds the development of these storms as well as their intensity. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated on the latest with the threat of potential severe weather.