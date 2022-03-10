Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana Next Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Official Spring is rapidly approaching, and that means severe weather preparation is of utmost importance. Next week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana, with a statewide Live Tornado Alert test planned for Tuesday, March 15 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.

The National Weather Service will conduct tests across the state with the Emergency Alert System to ensure that the system is working properly in the event of an actual tornado. In the event of actual severe weather, the test will be rescheduled to Wednesday, March 16th during the same time frame.