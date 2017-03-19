Severe Weather Preparedness Week begins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Monday is the first day of spring, which means severe weather season is right around the corner.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is encouraging Hoosiers to plan ahead for extreme weather as part of Severe Weather Preparedness and Flood Awareness Week, March 19th thru 25th.

Hoosiers have already experienced some of severe weather that accompanies spring this month, with two tornadoes hitting Indiana on March 1st, so the IDHS says this week is a “great reminder” to prepare before any future bad weather hits.

They recommend building a preparedness kit, identify shelter to go to in an emergency, and practice your plan.

Ten important items to include in your family’s disaster kit include:

1. Food and water for three days (include one gallon of water per person, per day)

2. Battery operated all hazard radio (receives more than 60 types of emergency alerts)

3. Flashlight

4. Extra batteries for radio and flashlight, if needed

5. First aid kit

6. Extra clothing, sturdy shoes, rain gear, blankets and personal hygiene items

7. List of emergency phone numbers

8. Important documents (copies of photo ID, social security card, insurance and banking information)

9. Cash (small bills. Power outages can limit ability to use ATMs and credit cards)

10. Special items (baby formula, insulin, life sustaining medication, pet supplies)