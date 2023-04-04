Severe Weather Potential Returning For Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The dangerous weather Northeast Indiana saw this past Friday that spawned multiple tornadoes could be prevalent again on Wednesday. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day with a potential for strong to severe storms with the potential for damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes.

Early predictions indicate that the storms will likely move in during the daytime and the greatest potential for damaging weather could be between the hours of 11 A.M. and 3 P.M. with some lingering rain going into the early evening hours. According to The National Weather Service, no severe watches or warnings have been issued for Wednesday as of yet.

Stay tuned as we will keep you updated with the latest regarding potential severe weather.