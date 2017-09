ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH has been issued for the entire WOWO listening area, until 11 p.m., Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop over southern Michigan, northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. The storms will intensify rapidly and move southeast over northern Indiana and northwest Ohio through Monday evening.

Damaging winds and hail are the main threats along with frequent lightning and brief heavy rainfall.