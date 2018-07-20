Severe weather for WOWOland

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A tornado watch is in effect until 6:00 p.m., Friday for the entire WOWO listening area.

Those Indiana counties include:

BLACKFORD

JAY

The National Weather Service issued the statement around 2:00 p.m., Friday.

…SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT…graphic posted to twitter at https://t.co/OG4CUfp75I pic.twitter.com/mQYNe1mAbj — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) July 20, 2018

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches are also in effect for the entire WOWO listening area.

You can expect 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. The torrential rainfall with these storms may lead to flash flooding. Also be prepared to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

As a precaution, City Utilities placed three pumps in neighborhoods prone to have high water during heaving rain events. With weather forecasters calling for more than 2.5 inches of rain overnight pumps were set and will be turned on if needed, at the following locations.

· Hartman Road

· Fernwood Avenue at Dalevue Drive

· Old Mill at Fairfax

· Wheaton Court

In between tonight’s scattered rain storms, residents are urged to check storm drains and make sure they are clear of trash and debris so that rain can leave our neighborhood streets.