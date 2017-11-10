Several Veterans Day events honor those who have served

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Veterans Day is Saturday, November 11 and several local organizations are hosting special events in honor of those who have served.

McDonald’s – Free Extra Value Meal to any former or active military personnell Offer valid Saturday between 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

– Free Extra Value Meal to any former or active military personnell Home for our Heroes 5K 5K will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Hutzell Athletic Center on the USF campus, 2701 Spring Street Participants must donate a minimum of $20 to gofundme.com/homes-for-our-heroes5k All proceeds donated to veteran families facing poverty

IPFW Veterans Day Flag Ceremony Friday, November 10 at 11 a.m. in the Walb Student Union Classic Ballroom The Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) Mastodon Company will formally present colors Allie Gurtner, 122nd Fighter Wing, Air National Guard, will sing the National Anthem Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer will offer remarks Event is free and open to the public

Veterans Day Parade (Fort Wayne) Scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m., beginning on Parnell Avenue heading north to the Memorial Coliseum A ceremony will be held immediately following the parade in Memorial Hall. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and Michael Hershman, Director at the VA Hospital, are scheduled to speak at the ceremony.

Annual Veterans Day Parade (Parade of Hero’s) (Marion) Parade starts at Ballard Field and ends at the Grant County YMCA Scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. Includes vendors, a flea market, free cotton candy for kids, Starbucks free coffee, free hot cocoa and cider, ABATE’s Tiny Tot Motorcycle Riding Experience, beer garden, Band Cosby Situation and more.

WOWO’s Penny Pitch – The Shepherd’s House WOWO is now raising money for this year’s Penny Pitch recipient, The Shepherd’s House, which provides temporary housing for homeless military veterans living with addictions. You can donate now at wowo.com WOWO’s first big fundraising push will be during the Fort Wayne Komets hockey game on November 23.



Also remember that the City of Fort Wayne officers will be closed Friday, November 10 in recognition of Veterans Day. There will be no leaf pickup on Friday, but garbage and recycling collection will remain on schedule.