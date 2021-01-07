Several Upcoming Free Webinars From Purdue Women in Agriculture

The Purdue Women in Agriculture team has several upcoming webinars for your benefit that are free of charge. The first is next Wednesday, January 13th, from 12:30-1:30pm EST and features Heather Tallman, program director for Indiana Grown. The webinar is titled, “The In’s & Out’s of the Indiana Grown Program”. You can register for the event here.

The second free webinar is Wednesday, Jan. 20th, at 12:30pm titled “First Steps in Succession Planning”. The Purdue Extension Succession Planning Team will share tips and first steps for transferring management and ownership to the next generation in this webinar.

“Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs) Uses for Your Farm” will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 12:30pm. Purdue Ag & Natural Resources Extension Educators, Crystal Van Pelt and Bill Horan, will share basic tips for utilizing UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) in your farming operations.

Then on Friday, Feb. 12, at 12pm, join them to learn more about the Big Pine Creek Watershed Project. The Big Pine Creek Watershed, with an 80+% row crop agriculture land use, is an exciting example of diverse partnerships working together to improve cropland and improve water quality downstreams. Learn how you can help your local watershed, and learn about the success that has occurred with the Big Pine Creek Watershed in this free webinar.