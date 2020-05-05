Several stores now open at Glenbrook Square

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Several stores are now open at Glenbrook Square as of Tuesday.

Chick-fil-A, Granite City, The Keyless Shop, LensCrafters, P.F. Chang’s, Pearle Vision and Red Robin are open. However, the restaurants are open for to-go/carryout only. The mall management and security offices are also open.

Shopping malls may open at 50 percent capacity with indoor common areas at 25 percent capacity.

Starting on Monday, May 11, restaurants and bars that serve food may open at half capacity with limitations.

You can review Gov. Eric Holcomb’s full Back on Track plan here.