Several Injured In Two Car Crash In DeKalb County Tuesday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Multiple people were injured in a two car crash in DeKalb County Tuesday afternoon.. Around 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a crash in the 1900 block of County Road 48. When officials arrived they found that 25-year old Austin Renfrow of Garrett had collided with 51-year-old Terron Gillespie of Toledo. Gillespie had eight teenage juvenile passengers on-board and five of which complained of head pain and were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. Renfrow along with his passenger, 45-year-old Sherrie Renfrow were treated at the scene for back and stomach pain as well. Renfrow was issued a citation at the scene for the accident which remains under investigation.