Several Injured In Saturday Afternoon Crash In DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Saturday afternoon crash in DeKalb Couny left multiple people injured…

Shortly after 2:10 P.M., DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the scene of I-69 southbound near the 323 mile marker where they found that 79-year-old Ervin Miller had rear ended 29-year-old Makinnsy Miller. A third vehicle and trailer were disabled on the side of the interstate and were crashed into by the vehicle driven by Miller.

A female pedestrian was standing on top the trailer at the time of the accident and was thrown from the trailer and landed on the shoulder of the interstate. 37-year-old Autumn White of Auburn and 29-year-old Wesley Halsey were transported to the hospital, along with Miller and several juveniles were transported by EMS to a local hospital. The accident remains under investigation.