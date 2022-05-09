Several commencements this week among Fort Wayne area universities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It is graduation season with many students across the Indiana graduating from high school or college.

Purdue University Fort Wayne will celebrate their graduates this Wednesday at 4 P.M. at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, while IU Fort Wayne will have their first graduation since becoming a stand-alone college on Friday at 6 P.M. at Foellinger Theatre. Graduates at Ivy Tech are set to celebrate Friday night at 7 P.M. at the Coliseum.

Indiana Tech will also “flip the tassel” on another graduating class and put a cap on a week full of commencement ceremonies at the Coliseum this Saturday at 12:30 P.M.