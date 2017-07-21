Several break-ins in Northern Indiana, two people arrested

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people face preliminary charges after several break-ins in Northern Indiana, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

The Avilla Police Department said over 20 vehicles in three counties were broken into in a short period of time, which led to the arrests.

The Group Dekko Plant reported several vehicles that were broken into. A victim of the report told police her credit card was used at a quick mark to purchase gas.

After obtaining security footage, police were unable to identify the persons of interest.

The stolen vehicle used at the quick mark was spotted in Kendallville and officers were able to make contact with the suspect.

Officers found numerous stolen items in the vehicle along with methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Stolen items range from Avilla, Rome City, LaGrange County and Elkhart County.

30-year-old Boni Coffelt of Albion was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and possession of meth.

The Avilla Police Department also obtained a search warrant for a home in the 110 block of South Riley Street in Kendallville.

Officers searched the home for stolen property or drug-related paraphernalia.

The officers found prescription drugs, methamphetamine, paraphernalia and other stolen property.

The resident of the home, Timothy Sillaway, was arrested.

Sillaway faces preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

The case remains under investigation.