Several brands of Swiss Rolls recalled

(NETWORK INDIANA): If you love Swiss rolls, the newest food recall might be hard to stomach.

Flowers Foods is voluntarily recalling Swiss Rolls sold nationwide under the brand names Baker’s Treat, Great Value, Market Square, and Mrs. Freshley’s, because one of the ingredients — whey powder — might be contaminated with Salmonella.

No illnesses have been reported so far, but Flowers Foods says the contaminated cakes in question should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and other people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, bloody diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pains; in more severe cases, Salmonella infection can lead to aneurysms and arthritis.

Visit flowers-foods-dot-com for a full list of recalled products.