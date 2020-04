INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health says seven more Hoosiers have been killed by COVID-19 in the latest numbers released at noon Monday.

The death toll now stands at 350 in the state. The department also reported 331 new positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s positive cases to 8,236. 7,928 cases were reported yesterday. 44,539 Hoosiers have been tested during the pandemic.

For more information on the state’s numbers, click the view the dashboard here.