Seven more Hoosiers die from COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health says seven more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 in the latest numbers released at noon Monday.

The death toll now stands at 350 in the state. The department also reported 331 new positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s positive cases to 8,236. 7,928 cases were reported yesterday. 44,539 Hoosiers have been tested during the pandemic.

Allen County officials say two more residents have died, bringing the death toll to 14. Another nine people also tested positive, bringing the total to 165 cases. Updates on cases can be found here.

For more information on the state’s numbers, click the view the dashboard here. The dashboard is now updated daily at noon.