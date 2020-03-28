Seven more Hoosiers die due to the coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Seven more Hoosiers have died due to the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 31.

Those numbers were released by the Indiana State Department of Health Saturday morning. That is up from 24 on Friday.

In addition, there are now 1,232 positive cases in the state, up from 981 reported yesterday. Allen County is up one case to 23. A total of 8,407 people have been tested. There is no information available on recoveries at this time.

The department also released age and gender data on those who have tested positive.

For the latest information from the state on COVID-19, visit the state health department dashboard here.

