Seven Hoosier companies honored for diversity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Newsweek has released a list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 and seven Hoosier companies were named. The publication says its list of 1,000 companies helps job applicants, customers and potential business partners identify who are “serious about supporting a diverse workforce and who is not.”

The list, which is based in part on employee surveys, examines the working environment and corporate culture at companies with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. Newsweek also based the scoring on reviews of publicly available data and interviews with HR professionals.

Indiana companies on the list:

Cummins Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Elevance Health

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

Faegre Drinker (formerly Faegre Baker Daniels)

AM General

Sweetwater

Fort Wayne-based musical instrument and audio equipment retailer Sweetwater says a diverse workforce creates a healthier and happier environment.

“We work hard to create an inclusive work environment for our employees and make efforts to recruit and promote people of all different walks of life,” said Chief People Officer Jeff Ostermann. “It also allows employers access to a greater variety of talent and skill sets needed for the organization to thrive.”

Newsweek partnered with market data research firm Plant-A Insights to create the list. The publication grouped the winning companies by six main economic sectors and 34 industries.

“Employing a wide variety of people who feel comfortable and respected isn’t a desirable perk, it is simply good business,” said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek Global Editor-in-Chief

Click here to access the list.