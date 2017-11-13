Setup underway for Christmas on Broadway 2017

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It might not be Thanksgiving yet, but it’s beginning to look like Christmas in and around downtown Fort Wayne.

A 40-foot-tall Christmas tree was installed this morning at the Shine and Hardin law offices, as preparations start for the annual “Christmas on Broadway” event that will happen Friday. Steve Shine tells WOWO News it’s a local tree:

“It’s a blue spruce, coming from the Lauer family in Leo. We had about 16 inquiries this year, and I inspected each and every one. This was by far the winner.”

Christmas on Broadway is at 5:30pm Friday, and will include not only a tree-lighting ceremony but also live reindeer, a Polar Express train ride, holiday music, a fireworks display and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

It’s free and open to the public, but you may want to get there early as off-street parking is limited and heavy traffic is expected.