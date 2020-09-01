September Weather Outlook Drier than Normal

Well, we made it to September, a very critical month for final crop development and early harvest.

August was a very dry month across much of the state. HAT meteorologist Ryan Martin says we will see that trend continue into September.

“I am in the camp that we see better moisture conditions in September but by no means a lot.”

Martin said September will be below normal on rain, just not as dry as August.

“I see a front moving in just after Labor Day, and that may give a nice finishing touch to the soybeans; but I think the ship has sailed for the corn crop.”

Martin sees better chances of rain in late September but not a change in the overall dry pattern.

Indiana crop conditions last week declined to 63% rated as good to excellent; and nationally 62% rated good to excellent, a 2% decline from last week, about what the market was expecting.

63% of Indiana soybeans rated as good to excellent; and nationally 66% rated good to excellent, a 3% decline. These were according to the latest USDA update. The USDA also reports that 8% of Indiana corn is mature, right on the 5 year average.

With harvest expected to begin in the next three weeks, Martin says it will likely be a quick harvest.

“Things are drying down very quickly, and I see this being a very compressed harvest,” he stated.