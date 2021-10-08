September Jobs Report Recap With Jennifer Winkeljon

By
Michael McIntyre
-

Jennifer Winkeljon with Robert Half International joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to recap the September jobs report.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here