September 11th remembered during day-long event downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An all-day event will be held at the Fort Wayne Law Enforcement and Firefighters Memorial in remembrance of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania that left more than 3,000 people dead.

Organizer Jerry Vandeveer says that Fort Wayne is committed to remembering the events of that day each year. Chaplin Byman will also remember in prayer, the anniversary of the death of FWPD, Police Officer David A Tinsley (9/11/2018) and Sgt Kenneth W Hayden (9/12/1989) Sgt. Jon Cutler will Bagpipe a rendition of “Amazing Grace”.

Flags will be available all day for planting at the Memorial and also for those who wish to do so to take home. Next year will be a more formal event as it will mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks.