Seniors 65 and older now eligible for Indiana COVID-19 vaccinations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The state of Indiana is making more Hoosiers eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting today, those ages 65 and up are eligible to make an appointment either through OurShot.IN.Gov or by calling 211. Before today, the limit was those aged 70 and older.

Caregivers and loved ones can make appointments on behalf of eligible seniors. State data reveals that Hoosiers over the age of 60 account for more than 93% of COVID-related deaths.

First responders and healthcare workers are also eligible for the vaccines, which require two doses to reach full immunity from the coronavirus.