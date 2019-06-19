Senior living company proposes new center in southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A senior living company is looking to develop a new center in southwest Fort Wayne.

BHI Senior Living, Inc. has issued a proposal for the new center, called Prairie Landing, which would require the rezoning of land off of Illinois Road.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report the senior citizens community, and adjacent commercial buildings, would be located at 9019 and 9100 Illinois Road, between Hadley and Scott roads.

BHI owns and manages another property in Fort Wayne, the Towne House retirement community, off of St. Joe Center Road.

The company reports Prairie Landing will be for adults 55 years or older, and will include single and duplex residences. The proposal calls for 73 units in total, ranging from 1,850- to 2,400-square-feet.

A neighborhood meeting to discuss the proposal has been scheduled for June 24 at 6 p.m. at Sonrise Church, located at 10125 Illinois Road.

A rezoning hearing is set for July 8 at 5:30 p.m. at Citizens Square, Suite 35.