Senator Young Speaks Out Against Women’s Health Protection Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO): A procedural motion on women’s reproductive rights drew criticism of one Indiana Senator.

On Monday, U.S. Senator Todd Young voted against a procedural motion to consider the “Women’s Health Protection Act,” better known as the “Abortion on Demand Until Birth Act.” The legislation, which failed to move forward by a vote of 46-48, would expand abortion on demand by preventing enforcement of states’ existing pro-life laws and blocking the passage of new ones at the federal, state, and local levels.

Prior to the vote, Senator Young spoke at a press conference about the legislation stating, “The Women’s Health Protection Act, contrary to the name, is radical legislation. It does nothing to protect the health and safety of women, and certainly is not going to protect our unborn children. Instead, this bill, which some have been calling the ‘Abortion on Demand Until Birth Act,’ would create a nearly absolute federal right to abortion throughout pregnancy for any reason whatsoever.”

Young went on to say that he is “100% pro-life. I’ll continue to fight for the lives of the unborn.”