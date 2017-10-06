Senator Young to hold tax reform roundtable in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): U.S. Senator Todd Young will hold a tax reform roundtable with business leaders Friday at Vera Bradley Corporate Headquarters.

The tax reform session will be open to the press.

Last week, Senator Young traveled aboard Air Force One with President Donald Trump to hear his speech in Indianapolis outlining the framework of his tax proposal.

RELATED: Trump rolls out tax plan in Indiana; cuts rates, doubles deduction

Senator Todd Young will be on Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Charly Butcher at 7:08 a.m., to discuss today’s roundtable further. Listen live here.