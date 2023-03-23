Senator Todd Young Still Calling For Border Security To Be Addressed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NETWORK INDIANA): Sen. Todd Young is back in Washington after a recent trip to Warsaw, Indiana where he says fentanyl has been impacting the community, and he is blaming President Biden’s policies regarding the southern border.

Warsaw is the county seat of Kosciusko County which is between South Bend and Fort Wayne.

Speaking on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, Young pleaded with his fellow senators to put pressure on the White House to rethink its border policies in order to stop the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. He spoke about what Hoosiers in Warsaw told him about their experiences with the deadly drug.

“They told me about emergency calls. The voice on the other end crying that a child had gone into cardiac arrest,” Young said. “In these situations and too many others, they suspected the same source: fentanyl.”

Only a couple of milligrams of the drug is enough to kill a human. State police recently seized 103 grams of fentanyl-laced pills in a traffic stop in Miami County.

Young accused President Biden of being “too lax” on securing the southern border.

“His administration argues that because large quantities of fentanyl have been seized at our official ports of entry that the overdose epidemic is somehow unrelated to the broken border,” Young said. “If we don’t know who’s crossing our border, how do we know what they are bringing across it.”

In February, President Biden announced what he called the administration’s biggest crackdown yet on illegal immigration at the southern border. The crackdown reworked asylum rules allowing border agents to be more strict on keeping anyone who hasn’t properly asked for asylum from crossing the border.

Young said that policies like these are not enough and called on the White House to reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy as well as resume further construction of a border barrier.