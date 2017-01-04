Senator Joe Donnelly opposes repeal of ObamaCare

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NETWORK INDIANA): While future Vice President Mike Pence is expected to start work with Republicans in Congress to take ObamaCare apart, Senator Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.) said in a video released Wednesday that he will not support the effort.

“I’ve long said that the health care law is not perfect and I’ve offered many ways we can improve it,” Donnelly said. “I’ve been willing to work with anyone, Republican or Democrat, to improve the health care system in our country. What I won’t do is to support any effort that would create chaos in the insurance marketplace, increasing premiums, and taking away insurance from over 20 million Americans.”

The plan by Republicans is to dismantle the Affordable Care Act in chunks, replacing those chunks with new strategies. But, Donnelly said he believes Republicans have no real plan, going forward, at this point.

“We know the health care law has expanded coverage to millions of Americans,” he said. “In Indiana, more than 400,000 Hoosiers currently have health insurance coverage, thanks to the Affordable Care Act.”

Donnelly said he believes the repeal effort would yank that coverage away.

He said he wants Republicans to join with Democrats in looking at alternatives. President Obama was expected to meet with Democrats on Wednesday to strategies on how to keep the repeal from happening.

At the same time, Donnelly praised Pence for the Healthy Indiana Plan, a health savings account plan that he says has improved health care in Indiana.

“Under the health care law, Governor Pence established the HIP 2.0 program, which provided insurance to over 200,000 Hoosiers, a program that’s been critical to our collective effort to address opioid abuse and heroin use in our state,” said Donnelly.

But, he did not endorse that program or its style as a possible alternative to the ACA.