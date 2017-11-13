Senator Joe Donnelly fundraising for Roy Moore’s opponent in Alabama

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Senator Joe Donnelly is helping with fundraising for the opponent of Senate candidate and Alabama Judge Roy Moore.

Sunday evening, the Senator form Indiana emailed his supporters and asked them to donate to the campaign of Democrat Doug Jones, who is running against Roy Moore in Alabama.

The move comes just days after Moore reacted to a report in the Washington Post about an alleged sexual encounter with a 14 year-old girl when he was in his 30s.

Donnelly’s email made no mention of the scandal, instead addressing Moore’s political ideology. He also praised efforts made by Jones to fight terrorism and the Klu Klux Klan while he was serving as a US Attorney.