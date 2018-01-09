Senator introduces rape kit tracking bill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Network Indiana): An Indiana state senator wants sexual assault victims to have a system that would allow them to track the status of their rape kit.

State Senator Michael Crider is the author of Senate Bill 264, which would require the state’s sexual assault response team to prepare a report regarding “the feasibility of creating a kit-tracking and testing database,” as well as possible sources of funding for the database.

According to the non-profit group End the Backlog, Indiana has more than 4,900 rape kits awaiting testing – placing its backlog as the 10th largest in the nation. Crider says his own audit found 5,396 untested rape kits, adding that, either way, it’s unacceptable.

The Indiana State Police says it’s looking into just why there are so many untested kits.