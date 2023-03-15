Senator Braun Releases Statement On Major Bank Bailouts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Senator Mike Braun released on statement on Tuesday saying that protecting Hoosiers and Indiana’s community banks from bearing the costs of President Biden’s bailout for Silicon Valley Bank should be a major focus. Braun stated that community banks and their customers in Indiana should not be on the hook for bailing out Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank for their risky financial decisions.

Braun also feels that President Biden created the current crisis with a spending agenda that led to high inflation, and now wants Hoosiers to pay for the bailout through increased fees at their banks. Braun ended his statement by saying that he is exploring legislative actions to make sure the costs of this bailout don’t get passed onto regular Americans.

Here is the full statement:

“Community banks and their customers in Indiana should not be on the hook for bailing out Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank for their risky financial decisions. President Biden created this chaos with his inflation bomb spending agenda, and now he wants Hoosiers to pay for his coastal elite bailout through increased fees at their banks. I’m exploring legislative actions to make sure the costs of this bailout don’t get passed onto regular Americans.” – Senator Mike Braun