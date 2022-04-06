Senator Braun Announces He Will Not Vote To Confirm Jackson To SCOTUS

Last week, Indiana Senator Todd Young announced that he would vote against the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, and his Senate colleague from the Hoosier State has announced he will do the same.
Senator Mike Braun released a statement Tuesday regarding his upcoming vote on President Biden’s nominee for the Supreme Court of the United States, stating that he would vote against Jackson’s bid to become the first black woman on the the highest court within the United States. Braun cited his reasons were based on her activist judicial approach, her record on the federal bench, and her stance on issues raised in the committee hearings.
I wrote Braun about rejecting Judge Jackson for SCOTUS. I got gobbledygook in response yesterday. Today he announces he will vote no. That’s all he had to say in his 5-paragraph letter to me. Communication with anyone in DC is Bovine Scatology. Unfortunately there are too many RINOs and Marxicrats in the US Senate to save the REPUBLIC. Judge Brown is already a disaster on the federal bench. If confirmed, no one will get due process or someone who will fully abide by the oath of office, the Constitution, and the laws written by THE PEOPLE through their representatives in Congress. The sausage is made in Congress.l The courts have a constitutional job but for at least 75 years they have wondered off their reservation. Judge Brown will turn that wondering into a full scale run to the bottom of the cesspit. Everything our wonderful country as a Republic solved in human interactions will be abolished. e may as well have Putin and the oligarchs running the place. If you think about that is what we have.