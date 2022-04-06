Senator Braun Announces He Will Not Vote To Confirm Jackson To SCOTUS

Last week, Indiana Senator Todd Young announced that he would vote against the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, and his Senate colleague from the Hoosier State has announced he will do the same.

Senator Mike Braun released a statement Tuesday regarding his upcoming vote on President Biden’s nominee for the Supreme Court of the United States, stating that he would vote against Jackson’s bid to become the first black woman on the the highest court within the United States. Braun cited his reasons were based on her activist judicial approach, her record on the federal bench, and her stance on issues raised in the committee hearings.