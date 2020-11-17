Senate Unanimously Passes Grain Standards Reauthorization

Senate Ag Committee Chair Pat Roberts of Kansas and Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow of Michigan say the Senate has unanimously passed the bipartisan U.S. Grain Standards Reauthorization Act of 2020. The act regulates marketing standards for grains and oilseeds and extends the inspection authority through September of 2025.

“The Senate has approved the Grain Standards Reauthorization Act, which will allow America to continue fostering a healthy domestic grain market and positive relationships with our trading partners,” says Roberts.

Stabenow says as farmers face unprecedented uncertainty and trade instability, it’s vital to maintain the integrity of the grain inspection system.

“The bipartisan bill protects the interests of American farmers and ensures our credibility as a reliable producer of high-quality crops,” she says.

The bill would include customers and applicants for inspection or weighing services in the list of people that must be notified in writing when a state agency intends to temporarily discontinue official inspection or weighing service.

The bill still needs approval in the House and will also require that the USDA conduct a thorough review of the agency’s official geographic areas.