Senate Sends USCMA to President Trump

The U.S. Senate Wednesday put its finishing touches on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Sen.Chuck Grassley (R-IA), chair of the Finance Committee and Senate President Pro tempore, signed the agreement, the final step before the agreement heads to the White House.

President Donald Trump was previously expected to sign the agreement sometime this week. The ceremony Wednesday signals the end is close after the nearly three-year process of renegotiating the agreement, then further negotiations to gain U.S. congressional approval.

In January 2017, President Trump announced his intention to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The trade talks started in May of that year.

A deal was reached in September of 2018 between the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) attended the ceremony Wednesday, says she is “proud that this critical trade agreement has finally come across the finish line.”

President Donald Trump told the American Farm Bureau Federation on Sunday, that USMCA, and the agreement with China, “are just the beginning,” as his administration seeks more trade agreements.