Senate Republicans Slate $20 Billion for Farmers in Proposed Aid Package

Republicans and Democrats are working on the next coronavirus economic relief package. President Donald Trump said during his coronavirus briefing from the White House on Tuesday, “My team is working night and day with Capitol Hill to advance the next economic relief package. We’re working very hard on it. We’re making a lot of progress.

“I also know that both sides want to get it done. We’ll call it “phase four.” I think we’re going to get it done. We’ll protect our workers, our schools, and our families, and protect them very strongly.”

Agri-Pulse is reporting that the proposed GOP package will include $20 billion in additional funding for USDA to help compensate farmers.

Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue says they’re preparing for what comes next for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP.

“We’re in the process of evaluating the COVID-19 impacts on the agricultural economy and looking back at the lessons learned so far as we consider our second round of CFAP.”

CFAP applications are still being accepted through August 28.

All sectors of agriculture are seeking assistance, especially the biofuels industry that has missed out thus far. Perdue is staying focused on upholding existing legislation for ethanol and biodiesel- the Renewable Fuel Standard.

“USDA is fully committed to working with EPA to ensure the commitment that President Trump made last fall, that the RVO for ethanol and biodiesel are met and are not undermined by small refinery exemptions. What he said and what he meant was 15 billion gallons means 15 billion gallons.”