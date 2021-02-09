Senate passes health order appeal bill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Senate has passed a bill that would let local businesses or residents appeal any enforcement of public health orders.

Right now all you can do to fight them is to file a lawsuit, but Senate Bill 5 sets up an appeals process for any enforcement actions taken by police or local health departments, according to the Journal Gazette.

That means you can appeal anything from a fine to a closure order, with your case being heard by your county commissioners or City Council.

The bill passed 30-8 in the state Senate and now heads to the House.